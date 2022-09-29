Google pulls plug on Stadia cloud gaming platform

On September 29, 2022, Alphabet Inc. subsidiary Google announced that its Stadia cloud gaming servers will be turned off on January 18, 2023.

Google anticipates that there will be some gameplay issues during this period, especially any games requiring commerce, but the majority of games should continue to work normally.

Google will be offering refunds for all Stadia hardware purchases (Stadia Controller, Founders Edition, Premiere Edition, and Play and Watch with Google TV packages) made through the Google Store and software transactions (games and add-on purchases) through the Stadia store. Stadia Pro subscriptions are not eligible for refund, however Stadia subscribers will be able to continue playing your games in Pro without further charges until the final January 18, 2023 wind down date.

Google has now closed the Stadia Store and disabled all commerce on the Stadia platform, including in-game transactions.

More info here.

