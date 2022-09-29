Apple removes Dark Sky weather app from the App Store ahead of shutdown

Apple has removed its Dark Sky weather app from the company’s App Store ahead of the app’s upcoming shutdown at the end of this year.

Users who currently launch the Dark Sky app on iPhone see a pop-up message statting that “support for the Dark Sky app” will end on January 1, 2023:

Support for the Dark Sky app will be ending on January 1st, 2023. Dark Sky’s forecast technology is now enhanced and integrated into the updated Apple Weather app. – Apple Inc.

Chance Miller for 9to5Mac:

Apple had previously planned to begin shutting down the Dark Sky app, website, and API at the end of 2021. This change was delayed until the end of 2022 as Apple continued to make upgrades to the built-in Weather app as well as launch the new WeatherKit API. Apple originally acquired Dark Sky in March of 2020 and has used the technology to make a number of upgrades to its built-in Weather app. Now that WeatherKit is available to developers and iOS 16 is available to everyone, Apple is officially informing users of its intention to shut down Dark Sky. Tapping on the “More Info” button in [Apple’s pop-up] message takes you right to the App Store listing for the Apple Weather application.

MacDailyNews Take: With the release of iOS 15 in 2021, Apple’s Weather app gained many improvements from Dark Sky, including graphical displays of weather data and redesigned animated backgrounds — along with precipitation, air quality, and temperature maps – making Apple’s Weather app more engaging and powerful than ever.

In iOS 16, a new Lock Screen gallery features a range of options including a Weather wallpaper to see live weather conditions as they change throughout the day.

Among many other features, Apple’s Weather app offers notifications for severe weather events such as tornados, hurricanes, and flash floods so you can stay safe and prepared and sends notifications when rain or snow is about to start or stop.

