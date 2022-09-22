Apple releases iOS 16.0.2

Apple on Thursday released iOS 16.0.2 which provides bug fixes and important security updates for your iPhone.

iOS 16.0.2 includes the following:

• Camera may vibrate and cause blurry photos when shooting with some third-party apps on iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max

• Display may appear completely black during device setup

• Copy and paste between apps may cause a permission prompt to appear more than expected

• VoiceOver may be unavailable after rebooting

• Addresses an issue where touch input was unresponsive on some iPhone X, iPhone XR, and iPhone 11 displays after being serviced

MacDailyNews Note: For information on the security content of Apple software updates, please visit this website:

https://support.apple.com/kb/HT201222

