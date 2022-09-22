Apple releases iOS 16.0.2

Apple on Thursday released iOS 16.0.2 which provides bug fixes and important security updates for your iPhone.

iOS 16 delivers the biggest update ever to the Lock Screen with new features that make it more beautiful, personal, and helpful.
iOS 16.0.2 includes the following:

• Camera may vibrate and cause blurry photos when shooting with some third-party apps on iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max

• Display may appear completely black during device setup

• Copy and paste between apps may cause a permission prompt to appear more than expected

• VoiceOver may be unavailable after rebooting

• Addresses an issue where touch input was unresponsive on some iPhone X, iPhone XR, and iPhone 11 displays after being serviced

MacDailyNews Note: For information on the security content of Apple software updates, please visit this website:
https://support.apple.com/kb/HT201222

