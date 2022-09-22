‘Breaking Bad’ creator inks deal for Apple TV+ series starring Rhea Seehorn

In a two-season straight-to-series deal, Apple TV+ has nabbed the latest show from “Breaking Bad” creator and “Better Call Saul” co-creator Vince Gilligan, which has “Better Call Saul” star Rhea Seehorn attached to play the lead. The untitled project is described as “a blended, grounded genre drama.”

Nellie Andreeva for Deadline:

Hailing from Gilligan’s longtime studio home Sony Pictures Television, the new series marks Gilligan’s follow-up to the back-to-back critical and ratings hits “Breaking Bad” and prequel “Better Call Saul.” Gilligan will serve as showrunner and executive produce through his High Bridge Productions.

As Deadline reported exclusively last month, there was a lot of anticipation for Gilligan’s pitch, with at least 8-9 networks and platforms lined up to hear it and read his script. There were multiple rounds of bidding for the project, which I hear was seeking a series order and a budget in the vicinity of $13.5 million-$15 million an episode — on the high end for a premium drama with significant genre elements…

Apple TV+, which showed great enthusiasm for the project and pursued it aggressively, had been considered a strong contender from the start because of toppers Zack Van Amburg and Jamie Erlicht’s longstanding relationship with Gilligan. As Sony Pictures Television presidents, Van Amburg and Erlicht spearheaded and sold both “Breaking Bad” and “Better Call Saul.” At Apple TV+, Gilligan also will reunite with former SPT Studios co-president Chris Parnell, now a senior TV programming executive at the streamer.