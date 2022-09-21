EA Sports brings Apple TV+’s Ted Lasso, Roy Kent, Coach Beard, and AFC Richmond to FIFA 23

Electronic Arts and Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment on Wednesday announced the arrival of AFC Richmond to EA SPORTS FIFA 23, with fans able to authentically take control of their favorite club across multiple game modes including Career Mode, Kickoff, Online Friendlies, and Online Seasons. A number of AFC Richmond items including kits, tifos, Manager items, and other content will also be available to unlock across FIFA Ultimate Team and Pro Clubs where applicable.

Jason Sudeikis’ beloved Ted Lasso will be available as a selectable manager of AFC Richmond in Career Mode, as fans can play as their favorite mustachioed manager running the show for AFC Richmond or any team of their choosing. Players can also create their own Manager or select a real-world licensed manager to take control of AFC Richmond, or create a Player and join the AFC Richmond squad in a league of their choosing.

“I am truly fortunate, and deeply grateful, to have had many special moments in my career thus far, and I consider this experience among the best of them,” said Emmy Award-winner Jason Sudeikis in a statement. “As long-time fans of EA SPORTS FIFA, having Ted Lasso and the whole AFC Richmond squad incorporated into the newest version of the game is truly a dream come true for myself and the rest of the fellas. Our cast and crew work tremendously hard on this show, and we are flattered that it resonates with so many folks. We look forward to our fans having the opportunity to play with, play as, and even play against their favorite AFC Richmond characters.”

Fans will also be able to play as AFC Richmond as part of the ‘Rest of The World’ league in Kick Off, Online Friendlies and Online Seasons with Roy Kent, Jamie Tartt, Sam Obisanya, and Dani Rojas all featuring as part of the Greyhounds’ squad. AFC Richmond’s iconic home stadium, Nelson Road, will also feature in FIFA 23.

For the past 30 years, EA SPORTS FIFA has been at the forefront of football culture. Collaborating with the team at Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment to bring AFC Richmond to life in-game is yet another example of how EA SPORTS continues to blur the lines between gaming, entertainment, and the real world of football.

“In a short time and with limited prior experience, Ted Lasso has become a cultural phenomenon, bringing the passion of football and the power of belief to life for millions of fans across the globe,” said David Jackson, VP of Brand for EA SPORTS FIFA. “We’re thrilled to welcome both Ted and AFC Richmond to FIFA 23.”

Related content in FUT and Pro Clubs will be available through objectives, challenges, and rewards, designed to be attainable by all players from launch. This includes Ted Lasso and Coach Beard manager items, AFC Richmond kits and other FUT club and stadium vanity items including badges, flags and more, in addition to Nelson Road Stadium being included in Pro Clubs.

“It is so fing cool to be in FIFA. I’m not sure this is going to help dispel the CGI rumours but f it, totally worth it,” said Emmy Award-winner Brett Goldstein, who plays AFC Richmond player Roy Kent, in a profanity-laced statement. “I look forward to beating my nephew in a game with me as Roy Kent and him as Jamie Tartt. He’s gonna be furious.”

FIFA 23 is developed by EA Vancouver and EA Romania and will be available worldwide on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, Stadia, PS4, and Xbox One on September 30. Early access for FIFA 23 Ultimate Edition begins on September 27, 2022.

MacDailyNews Take: You know you’re iconic when they render you in a video game. And, now, Apple TV+ content becomes code, completing the circle. Ah, synergy!

