Apple to hike App Store prices in several countries

Apple said on Monday prices of apps and in-app purchases on its App Store will increase in several countries including Japan, Malaysia and all territories that use the euro currency, from next month.

Apple:

As early as October 5, 2022, prices of apps and in-app purchases (excluding auto-renewable subscriptions) on the App Store will increase in Chile, Egypt, Japan, Malaysia, Pakistan, Poland, South Korea, Sweden, Vietnam, and all territories that use the euro currency. In Vietnam, these increases also reflect new regulations for Apple to collect and remit applicable taxes, being value added tax (VAT) and corporate income tax (CIT) at 5% rates respectively.

MacDailyNews Take: Regarding inflation:

Stop the misguided crusade against domestic energy production and profligate government spending and inflation will be stopped dead in its tracks. It’s not difficult. – MacDailyNews, May 11, 2022

As per corporate income taxes: Who pays them? That’s right: the company’s customers.

Yes, by all means, make Apple and other successful companies [and by extension, their customers, (as if they’re not taxed more than enough already)] pay for politicians’ failed policies and wasteful social experiments. Don’t make the politicians and those who voted for them accountable for wasting trillions of taxpayer monies with little or no discernible benefits. No, instead force Apple and others to pay for the politicians’ pork and mistakes instead. That way the misguided politicians can continue and maybe even ratchet up their failed boondoggles. Yeah, that’s the ticket! Makes perfect sense. Pure logic. – MacDailyNews, September 6, 2013

