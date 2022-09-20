Apple powers Taiwan export orders back to growth in August

Taiwan’s export orders expanded in August – unexpectedly to analysts – on strong demand for technology and new consumer electronics product launches such as Apple’s market-beating iPhones even as China, the island’s largest market, faced continued, largely self-imposed headwinds due to the Chinese Communist Party’s quixotic. seemingly never-ending mass lockdowns in a futile quest for “zero-COVID.”

Reuters:

The government said the outlook was mixed due to a series of uncertainties including high global inflation, increasing geopolitical risks and new COVID-19 strains. Export orders, a bellwether for global technology demand, grew 2% in August from a year earlier to $54.59 billion, a record high for the month, said the Ministry of Economic Affairs on Tuesday. Analysts had expected a drop of 2%. Orders for telecommunications products rose 3.1% in August from a year ago due mostly to cellphone orders, the ministry said. Apple Inc, which many Taiwanese firms make components for, put its latest iPhones on sale this month. Kevin Wang, an economist at Taishin Securities Investment Advisory Co, said while the “pulling in” of Apple orders was a boon, the rest of 2022 may not be as good, coming off a high base from last year and with increased downside risks in China and Europe in particular. China’s economy narrowly escaped contraction last quarter due to widespread COVID-19 lockdowns, and economists say its nascent recovery is in danger of fizzling out…

MacDailyNews Take: The real reason for the existence of the CCP’s “COVID” lockdowns is to remind China’s subjugated citizenry who’s boss.

• There’s no such thing as zero-COVID, but this year is the Chinese Communist Party’s 20th party congress [begins October 16, 2022], so the farce will continue until the politics no longer dictate tilting at windmills. Then COVID will be allowed to wash through China, as it already has around much of the world. – MacDailyNews, May 9, 2022

• In general, human-transmissible coronaviruses do not disappear. There is no such thing as zero-COVID. Duh.

COVID-19 is here to stay. It will very likely become endemic, yet pose less danger over time. People will acquire immunity via vaccines (effectiveness TDB) and naturally as they contract and recover from variants like omicron since the partially-effective vaccines permit not only transmissibility, but also breakthrough infections. Influenza and the four human coronaviruses that cause common colds (OC43, 229E, NL63 and HKU1) are, of course, also endemic, but a combination of annual flu vaccines and acquired immunity means that sane societies tolerate the unavoidable seasonal deaths and illnesses they bring without requiring lockdowns, masks, social distancing, indefinite return-to-work delays, etc.

At which point, if ever, will some people decide that wasting away their short lives in abject fear of a bad flu, very likely engineered by China and partially funded by the U.S. National Institutes of Health, is a hysterical self-defeating overreaction? – MacDailyNews, December 16, 2021

• The real virus is the panic. – MacDailyNews, March 9, 2020

