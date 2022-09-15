The Street reviews Apple Watch SE 2: ‘An unbeatable value’

The new Apple Watch SE 2 delivers the core Apple Watch experience, including Activity tracking, high and low heart rate notifications, and Emergency SOS, as well as the new Crash Detection feature and a completely redesigned back case that perfectly matches the three classic case finishes, all at a more affordable price of $249.

The second generation Apple Watch SE is powered by watchOS 9 which offers new and more customizable watch faces like Lunar and Metropolitan, an enhanced Workout app, sleep stages, a first-of-its-kind AFib History feature, and an all-new Medications app.

Jacob Krol for TheStreet:

The Apple Watch SE is best for if you’re new to Apple Watch, don’t need all the health features of a display that is always-on, or if you have an older model like a Series 1, 2, or 3. It’s noticeably lighter on your wrist. It’s between 9% to 13% lighter depending on the screen size. Powering the second-generation Apple Watch SE is the SE SiP Apple-made processor. And in my testing, everything runs swiftly here. watchOS 9 is able to navigate around with no stutters or application crashes, applications open quickly and respond fast to inputs, and most importantly there’s no big dive into the battery. In fact, Apple says this is up to 20% faster than the first-generation SE and in more intense use-cases, like starting a workout or taking a heart-rate reading, this does beat out the first generation by at most a second. At $249.99 for the 40mm GPS or $279.99 for the 44mm GPS, there is no better value in the smartwatch market and no better value in the Apple Watch lineup, than the second-generation Apple Watch SE. In its second-generation Apple cut the price, updated the design, and tossed in a new processor. Not a bad upgrade at all, but critically it still makes the Apple Watch SE an unbeatable value.

MacDailyNews Take: Winner! Apple will sell tens of millions of Apple Watch SE 2 units!

