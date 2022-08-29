Natalie Portman’s Apple TV+ series forced to suspend production due to shooting threat

Natalie Portman’s upcoming limited series for Apple TV+, “Lady in the Lake,” was forced to halt production due to a group in Baltimore threatening the production.
James Hibberd for The Hollywood Reporter:
“The leaders of the production decided to err on the side of caution and reschedule the shoot after they found another location,” a department spokesperson said.
In a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, the production’s studio, Endeavor Content, wrote, “Friday afternoon, on the Baltimore set of our production Lady in the Lake, prior to the arrival of the cast and crew … a driver on our production crew was confronted by two men, one of whom brandished a gun directed at our driver, and then they fled the location. We are working with the Baltimore Police Department as the investigation is ongoing. The safety and security of our crew, cast and all who work across our productions is our highest priority, and we are thankful no one was injured. Production will resume with increased security measures going forward…”
The move follows FX’s Justified: City Primeval having to shut down its filming in Chicago in July after two cars whose occupants were firing weapons at each other crashed through the production’s barricades.
Alex Oliveira for The Daily Mail:
A pair of Baltimore drug dealers threatened to shoot up the set of a new Natalie Portman show if they didn’t stop filming on their block, but told production they could stay if they coughed up $50,000.
The incident went down around 4pm on Friday afternoon on the 200 block of Park Avenue in Downtown Brooklyn, when two men pointed a gun at a crewmember of the Apple TV+ show Lady in the Lake and made their demands.
According to the Baltimore Police Department, the ‘locals’ said they would ‘come back later this evening [and] shoot someone’ if they didn’t stop filming, but would ‘allow the production to continue’ if they met their $50,000 demand.
MacDailyNews Take: As Thomas Jefferson said so eloquently:
The government you elect is the government you deserve.
“Be smart Baltimore! You have been ripped off for years by the Democrats, & gotten nothing but poverty & crime.”
— The Last Duly-Elected U.S. President, Donald J. Trump, September 6, 2020
“No human being would want to live there. Where is all this money going? How much is stolen? Investigate this corrupt mess immediately!”
“Rep, Elijah Cummings has been a brutal bully, shouting and screaming at the great men & women of Border Patrol about conditions at the Southern Border, when actually his Baltimore district is FAR WORSE and more dangerous. His district is considered the Worst in the USA.”
— The Last Duly-Elected U.S. President, Donald J. Trump, July 27, 2019
