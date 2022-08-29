Natalie Portman’s Apple TV+ series forced to suspend production due to shooting threat

Natalie Portman’s upcoming limited series for Apple TV+, “Lady in the Lake,” was forced to halt production due to a group in Baltimore threatening the production.

James Hibberd for The Hollywood Reporter:

“The leaders of the production decided to err on the side of caution and reschedule the shoot after they found another location,” a department spokesperson said.

In a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, the production’s studio, Endeavor Content, wrote, “Friday afternoon, on the Baltimore set of our production Lady in the Lake, prior to the arrival of the cast and crew … a driver on our production crew was confronted by two men, one of whom brandished a gun directed at our driver, and then they fled the location. We are working with the Baltimore Police Department as the investigation is ongoing. The safety and security of our crew, cast and all who work across our productions is our highest priority, and we are thankful no one was injured. Production will resume with increased security measures going forward…”

The move follows FX’s Justified: City Primeval having to shut down its filming in Chicago in July after two cars whose occupants were firing weapons at each other crashed through the production’s barricades.