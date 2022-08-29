Ming-Chi Kuo: Apple may add satellite communication to iPhone

After iPhone 13 shipped with hardware support for satellite communications, but without service being offered, iPhone 14 will offer satellite communication service if Apple and operators can finally settle on the business model, according to uber-analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

Ming-Chi Kuo via Medium:

The increasing frequency of natural disasters and geopolitical conflicts in recent years will likely make emergency texting/voice services via satellite communication a must-have smartphone feature.

Satellite communication is one of iPhone 14’s test items before mass production, and Apple had completed hardware tests for this feature. iPhone 14’s satellite communication mainly provides emergency texting/voice services.

Whether iPhone 14 will offer satellite communication service depends on whether Apple and operators can settle the business model.

I learned that Apple had already completed the hardware development of satellite communication in the iPhone 13. The lack of support is because the business model had not been negotiated.

Hard to predict precisely when the iPhone will offer satellite communication service, but I believe it will happen eventually.

The operator most likely to partner with Apple for satellite communication is Globalstar.