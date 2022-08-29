Gurman: Satellite communications could be coming to future Apple Watch Pro devices

Last week, Tim Farrar, a satellite communications consultant at California-based research firm Telecom, Media and Finance Associates, said that he believes that Apple is likely announce its long-expected satellite connectivity feature for the iPhone 14 at its “Far out” September 7th special event. Now, Bloomberg News’ Mark Gurman reports that Apple has discussed bringing satellite communications capabilities to it’s “Apple Watch Pro.”
Mark Gurman for Bloomberg News:
The company has also internally discussed the idea of giving its watches satellite features, which could make sense for a future version of the new more rugged Apple Watch Pro.
That’s a step up from the current iPhone and Apple Watch feature for quickly calling emergency services and providing them with your location. The features also will give stand-alone satellite-based devices, such as the Garmin inReach, a run for their money…
The prospect of having an iPhone that can reach first responders without a cellular connection is only the beginning of what Apple is planning. Ultimately, users could have global internet access and be able to make regular phone calls over satellite links. The combination of speedy 5G networks and satellite service could one day turn the iPhone into the most powerful global communications device available.
MacDailyNews Take: This would, obviously, be another huge selling point for “Apple Watch Pro” (hopefully, Apple calls it “Apple Watch Extreme,” after extreme sports, instead).
This is not going to turn your iPhone into a “satellite phone,” but it will still be a useful feature for certain users, including those in Government & Public Safety, Transportation, Energy, Construction, Maritime, Agriculture, Forestry, etc. – MacDailyNews, August 31, 2021
