Apple’s next-gen M2 Pro and M2 Max MacBook Pro models are ‘well into development’

According to Bloomberg News‘ Mark Gurman, Apple’s next-gen 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro models powered by M2 Pro and M2 Max chips are “well into development and testing,” and possibly slated for release this year.
Gurman said Apple plans to release the new MacBook Pro models “as early as this fall,” but as usual, he said there is a chance the timeframe is pushed back due to supply chain disruptions or other factors. Mass production of the notebooks will begin in the fourth quarter, according to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.
While some reports suggested that the M2 Pro and M2 Max chips may be Apple’s first 3nm chips, it looks increasingly likely that the chips will remain 5nm. The chips would still have performance improvements over the M1 Pro and M1 Max chips in the current 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models, as Apple is expected to move from TSMC’s standard 5nm process “N5” to its more advanced 5nm process known as “N5P.”
Like the standard M2 chip, the M2 Pro and M2 Max chips would likely also have increased GPU core counts and RAM compared to their M1 equivalents.
MacDailyNews Take: If only they’d lose the ill-considered, unnecessary notch, they’d be pretty much perfect!
Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!
Shop The Apple Store at Amazon.
2 Comments
Apple Card with zero balance and thousands of dollars vigilantly standing by — BRING. IT. ON!…
“Well into development” does not mean it’s almost ready for release. Since Apple is likely to re-use the same physical design as the M1-based 14 and 16-inch models, the M2-based versions were already well into development one year ago. The new development work is for the logic board and adjustments to accommodate M2 Pro and M2 Max. If it’s close to release, it would be “well into testing.” The existing bigger MacBook Pro models are still less than one-year old.