Apple’s next-gen M2 Pro and M2 Max MacBook Pro models are ‘well into development’

According to Bloomberg News‘ Mark Gurman, Apple’s next-gen 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro models powered by M2 Pro and M2 Max chips are “well into development and testing,” and possibly slated for release this year.

Joe Rossignol for MacRumors:

Gurman said Apple plans to release the new MacBook Pro models “as early as this fall,” but as usual, he said there is a chance the timeframe is pushed back due to supply chain disruptions or other factors. Mass production of the notebooks will begin in the fourth quarter, according to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

While some reports suggested that the M2 Pro and M2 Max chips may be Apple’s first 3nm chips, it looks increasingly likely that the chips will remain 5nm. The chips would still have performance improvements over the M1 Pro and M1 Max chips in the current 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models, as Apple is expected to move from TSMC’s standard 5nm process “N5” to its more advanced 5nm process known as “N5P.”

Like the standard M2 chip, the M2 Pro and M2 Max chips would likely also have increased GPU core counts and RAM compared to their M1 equivalents.