In yet another point of differentiation between “regular” and “pro” iPhones, Apple’s iPhone 14 Pro models may support super-fast 30W charging via an included GaN (Gallium Nitride) charger.

Steve Sande for Apple World Today:

Supporting this rumor is the fact that a well-known charger manufacturer sent me a 30W GaN charger for review. Although some believed that the iPhone 14 Pro series would switch to USB-C for charging, this charger comes with a USB-C to Lightning cable. That would seem to indicate that the iPhone 14 series retains the Apple proprietary Lightning port. 30W fast charging provides some enticing advantages. Right now, an iPhone 12 or newer can be charged with a 20W adapter. 30W fast charging is faster, but generates more heat. GaN chargers offer a much sleeker profile than traditional charging bricks.

MacDailyNews Take: We’ve long used and recommended Anker’s GaN chargers for our iPhones, Macs, etc.

Apple including a 30W charger in the iPhone 14 Pro and flagship iPhone 14 Pro Max boxes (and the capability to use them at full power) would be another important point of differentiation that will lead to more iPhone Pro model sales!

Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!

Shop The Apple Store at Amazon.