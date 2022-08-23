Apple TV+’s huge advantage: The deepest pockets in Hollywood

Apple TV+ has a huge advantage: Apple has, by far, the deepest pockets in Hollywood. And Loup Funds estimates that in early 2021, streaming subscriptions made up 95% of global entertainment revenue market share (excluding digital downloads).

Apart from Amazon Prime sitting on more than 20K titles from MGM’s pre-1986 catalogue, we think it’s Apple that is best positioned to grow share from its fractional 2% streaming revenue share today (30m paying subs). Funded by nearly $100B+ in annual operating income, Apple’s content spend is without bounds. This gives them an advantage in Hollywood development deals and attracting top tier talent. On the company’s March 2022 earnings, Tim Cook said that Apple doesn’t make “purely financial decisions” on its content acquisition—which underscores the company’s commitment to developing quality content. In terms of UI, Apple may also be the only streaming service that can run ad-free in the long term. Currently, Prime Video and Peacock have part of their library supported by ads, while HBO, Disney+, and Netflix are exploring ad-based models. The bottom line: it seems inevitable that most streaming services will show ads in the future, which can become a selling point for Apple TV+.

Apple’s content spend supports its growing list of talent, including a recent deal with Tom Hanks’ production company, Playtone; Natalie Portman’s production company, MountainA; Leonardo DiCaprio’s production company, Appian Way; and Idris Elba’s production company, Green Door Pictures. Not to mention contracts with Oprah Winfrey, Alfonso Cuarón, Ridley Scott, A24, and Sesame Workshop. Separately, Apple continues to develop its sports broadcasting capabilities, with its MLB Friday Night Baseball deal and a 10-year deal with MLS. We believe that NFL and Formula 1 races will follow within the next two years. The one downside of Apple TV+: While the quality of its content is high, its library isn’t filled enough to compete with the likes of Netflix, Hulu and HBOMax. In the end, we believe quality will win over quantity.

MacDailyNews Take: Loup estimates that Apple TV+ currently has 6% of the U.S. streaming service market with some 40 million paid subscribers as of calendar Q222.

