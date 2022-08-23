Apple debuts trailer for ‘Gutsy’ docuseries from Hillary and Chelsea Clinton, premiering Sept. 9th

Apple today released the trailer for “Gutsy,” the highly anticipated eight-part documentary event following Hillary Rodham Clinton and Chelsea Clinton as they celebrate the gutsy women who inspire them, set to premiere on Apple TV+ on Friday, September 9th.

Based on The New York Times bestselling book, “The Book of Gutsy Women,” Apple says that “the docuseries features Hillary and Chelsea as they embark on a thought-provoking journey to speak with pioneering women artists, activists, community leaders and everyday heroes who show us what it truly means to be gutsy.”

Joining the Clintons are some of their personal heroes, including Glennon Doyle, Dr. Jane Goodall, Mariska Hargitay, Goldie Hawn, Kate Hudson, Kim Kardashian, Megan Thee Stallion, Amber Ruffin, Amy Schumer, Gloria Steinem, Wanda Sykes, Symone (aka Reggie Gavin), Abby Wambach, Natalie Wynn (aka ContraPoints) and many more.

In a statement, Apple says that “‘Gutsy’ shows Hillary and Chelsea as you’ve never seen them before, revealing their special mother-daughter bond and the unique, multi-generational way they approach the important and timely issues highlighted in each episode.”

Produced for Apple by HiddenLight Productions in association with Left/Right LLC, “Gutsy” is executive produced by Hillary Clinton and Chelsea Clinton, alongside Johnny Webb, Siobhan Sinnerton, Roma Khanna, Ken Druckerman, Banks Tarver and Anna Chai, who also serves as showrunner. Producers are Kevin Vargas and Claire Featherstone, with consulting producers Huma Abedin and Bari Lurie. The series is directed by Chai, MJ Delaney, Amber Fares, Sally Freeman, Yu Gu, Joie Jacoby, Arlene Nelson and Cynthia Wade.

