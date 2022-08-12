What’s expected for Apple’s 2022 iPad Pro

One year after powerful M1 iPad Pro was unveiled with a mini-LED display and 5G connectivity, Apple is expected to launch an even better iPad Pro this year with the M2 chip.

José Adorno for 9to5Mac:

Rumors regarding a new design for the iPad Pro 2022 started in June 2021. According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, this iPad could feature a glass back to enable wireless charging, most likely via MagSafe.

About its display, Apple is likely to maintain two different sizes: 11-inch and 12.9-inch. Although it was rumored that the 11-inch model would switch the LCD panel for a miniLED display, analysts Ross Young and Ming-Chi Kuo said that Apple will keep the LCD technology for the smaller iPad due to high costs of production – although it could change to an OLED display in a following iteration of the product.

Naturally, this iPad would feature the M2 chip, which has been released with a new MacBook Pro and MacBook Air. 9to5Mac sources corroborate that this new iPad will feature this new processor. It should be faster than the M1, but it will not beat the M1 Pro, Max, or Ultra chips.