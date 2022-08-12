Apple rules the S&P 500 with highest weighting for any company in over 40 years

Apple, the world’s largest company by stock market value, at $2.7 trillion, this week accounted for 7.3% of the S&P 500 index. That is the highest weighting for any stock in the index based on records going back to 1980, according to S&P Dow Jones Indices.

Andrew Bary for Barron’s:

The weighting of Apple now exceeds that of those of all other top companies in the S&P 500 over the past four decades. On that list are IBM, Exxon Mobil, General Electric, and AT&T, each a beneficiary of a different phase of the U.S.’s economic history. Apple has the biggest profits of any company in the S&P 500 and pays the biggest dividends. The iPhone maker is expected to earn nearly $100 billion after taxes in its current fiscal year, which ends in September. Shareholders are being paid their quarterly dividends Thursday. Berkshire Hathaway, the No. 3 holder with 915 million shares, will get about $200 million of the roughly $3.7 billion Apple is disbursing.

MacDailyNews Note: Apple’s board of directors on July 28th declared a cash dividend of $0.23 per share of the company’s common stock (AAPL). The dividend was payable on August 11, 2022 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on August 8, 2022.

