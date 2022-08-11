Apple Pencil 3 may gain new ‘sliding’ and ‘rolling’ touch gestures and more

Thursday the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office published a patent application from Apple that relates to next-gen “Apple Pencil 3” features. One such feature is referred to as a “rolling gesture.” A “sliding” gesture is also described.

Jack Purcher for Patently Apple:

Multiple touch sensors could be set into future Apple Pencil in contrast to a single touch sensor area that has been built into Apple Pencil 2.

Apple further notes that “Gestures detected by the separate touch sensors could be interpreted as different user inputs according to preprogrammed functions to be performed by Apple Pencil and/or an external device upon detection of the user gestures.”

A secondary touch area for gestures could be placed towards the top of Apple Pencil. Gestures detected at an end of Apple Pencil could be interpreted differently than gestures provided at other locations, such as the grip region…

Longitudinal or other sliding gestures could be interpreted as a user input to perform functions on the external device, such as a copy function, a paste function, an undo function, and/or a redo function.

The rolling gesture can include movement of a finger about a circumference of the housing and/or rolling movement of the housing over a surface, such as a working surface… [which] could be interpreted as a user input to perform functions on the external device, such as zooming in or out of a displayed view and/or scaling the size or other aspect of an object displayed on the external device.