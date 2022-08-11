Apple cracks down on unofficial developer beta software sites

Apple is cracking down on websites that share download links for Apple beta software, such as macOS 13 Ventura, iOS 16, iPadOS 16, and other pre-release software. Two of these websites – BetaProfiles.com and IPSW.dev – are no longer available.

Joe Rossignol for MacRumors:

In a tweet, BetaProfiles.com said it shut down to avoid a “legal battle with Apple,” but it’s not clear if the website (or IPSW.dev) actually received any threat of legal action from Apple or if the websites shut down on a precautionary basis. Apple, BetaProfiles.com, and IPSW.dev did not immediately respond to requests for comment. IPSW.dev provided users with access to IPSW files for the iOS 16 developer beta and other pre-release Apple software, with download links via Apple’s servers, file sharing website WeTransfer, and torrents, while BetaProfiles.com provided links to both beta profiles and IPSW files.

Hi everyone, I just wanted to say that BetaProfiles will be shutting down soon, I just don't want to get into a legal battle with Apple. BetaProfiles social media will remain as a place to discuss beta updates. Thanks guys so much ❤️ — Beta Profiles (@BetaProfiles) August 10, 2022

MacDailyNews Take: For security reasons, only download software from Apple, not torrent or other third-party sites.

Apple’s developer betas are meant to be available exclusively to members of Apple’s $99/year Developer Program. Public betas, which usually closely follow developers betas, are available for free via Apple’s Beta Software Program.

