Passkeys: Try out Apple’s password replacement with macOS Ventura‌ and iOS 16

Based on industry standards for account authentication, passkeys are easier to use than passwords and far more secure. Developers are adopting passkeys to give people a simple, secure way to sign in to their apps and websites across platforms — with no passwords required.

Since signing in with passkeys uses AutoFill and Face ID or Touch ID for biometric verification, the transition to passkeys is seamless.

Sami Fathi for MacRumors:

When you go to a website on your iPhone or iPad running ‌iOS 16‌ or a Mac on ‌macOS Ventura‌ that supports Passkeys, the website will not prompt you to enter a password as you may expect it to. Instead, you’ll simply be asked to authenticate with Touch ID or Face ID. On non-Apple devices, when you go to a website that supports Passkeys, you’ll be asked to scan a QR code with your ‌iPhone‌ and then proceed to use ‌Touch ID‌ or ‌Face ID‌ as your actual password.

MacDailyNews Take: QR codes. Heh. Welcome to 2009, those hamstrung with non-Apple devices. As usual, non-Apple devices cause more friction for their hapless users.

Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!

Shop The Apple Store at Amazon.