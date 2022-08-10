Ming-Chi Kuo: Apple’s flagship iPhone 14 Pro Max and iPhone 14 Pro will be more expensive

While previous reports said the iPhone 14 base model’s price will that the same as iPhone 13, the more advanced iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will likely get more expensive, according to uber-analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

Hon Hai/Foxconn is one of the winners of the increased ASP of iPhone 14 series. I estimated iPhone 14 series ASP would increase by about 15% (vs. iPhone 13 series ASP) to $1,000-1,050 (USD) due to two iPhone 14 Pro's price hikes & higher shipment proportion. https://t.co/UgiW0kom4F — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) August 10, 2022

José Adorno for 9to5Mac:

In a Twitter thread, Ming-Chi Kuo was talking about the fact that Foxconn is one of the winners of the increased average selling price of the iPhone 14 series. He writes. I estimated iPhone 14 series ASP would increase by about 15% (vs. iPhone 13 series ASP) to $1,000-1,050 (USD) due to two iPhone 14 Pro’s price hikes & higher shipment proportion. Hon Hai [Foxconn] is the amjor EMS for iPhone 14 series (with a 60-70% order proportion), so its revenue will markedly benefit from an increased iPhone 14 series ASP. No wonder Hon Hai raises full-year performance to “growing” from roughly flat.”

MacDailyNews Take: Previous leaks indicated that the Apple A16 will be exclusive to iPhone 14 Pro models as the iPhone 14 models stick with A15 chip. The iPhone 14 Pro models will also exclusively get the notch-free pill and hole punch display design. These two points alone make the price increases on iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max well worth it.

