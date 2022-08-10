Apple TV+ announces series order for Eva Longoria’s ‘Land of Women’ dramedy

Apple TV+ today announced a six-episode series order for “Land of Women,” the new dramedy inspired by award-winning author Sandra Barneda’s bestselling novel of the same name. Created and written by Iris Award winners Ramón Campos (“Gran Hotel,” “Velvet”) and Gema R. Neira (“Now & Then,” “Velvet”), Golden Globe nominee Eva Longoria (“Desperate Housewives,” “Flamin’ Hot,” “Sylvie’s Love”) will star in the leading role as Gala and executive produce via her UnbeliEVAble Entertainment banner. Legendary film and television star Carmen Maura (“Volver,” “Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown”) joins the cast as Gala’s mother Julia. The series is currently in pre-production in Spain.

“Land of Women” will be directed by Iris Award winner Carlos Sedes (“Now & Then,” “Fariña”). The series is produced for Apple TV+ by Bambu Studios and the groundbreaking show will be shot in both English and Spanish and made available to watch in each language. The series is executive produced by showrunner Ramón Campos, Iris Award winner Teresa Fernández-Valdés (“Now and Then,” “Velvet”), Ben Spector (“Grand Hotel,” “La Guerra Civil”), and Longoria via her award-winning production company UnbeliEVAble Entertainment, founded in 2005 by Longoria to produce film, television and documentaries.

“Land of Women” joins a stable of award-winning series including critically acclaimed hits “Ted Lasso” and “The Morning Show,” as well as a growing number of Apple Originals from celebrated global storytellers, including the recently announced “Las Azules” from International Emmy Award winner Fernando Rovzar; the English and Spanish-language thriller “Now & Then,” which will make its global debut on Apple TV+ on May 20; “Echo 3,” a new action-thriller set between South America and the US, and written by Academy Award-winning producer and writer Mark Boal; new stories from the multi-Academy Award and BAFTA Award-winning director, writer, producer, cinematographer and editor Alfonso Cuarón, who currently has an overall deal to develop television projects exclusively for Apple TV+ through his production company Esperanto Filmoj; the medical drama “Midnight Family,” based on the award-winning documentary “Familia de Medianoche” created for television by Ariel Award winner Gibrán Portela (“Güeros,” “The Untamed”) and Julio Rojas (“La Jauría”); and “Acapulco,” the Critics Choice Award-nominated Spanish and English-language comedy series starring Eugenio Derbez, now streaming on Apple TV+.

Apple TV+ offers premium, compelling drama and comedy series, feature films, groundbreaking documentaries, and kids and family entertainment, and is available to watch across all your favorite screens. After its launch on November 1, 2019, Apple TV+ became the first all-original streaming service to launch around the world, and has premiered more original hits and received more award recognitions faster than any other streaming service in its debut. To date, Apple Original films, documentaries and series have earned 250 wins and 1,121 award nominations and counting.

MacDailyNews Note: Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $4.99 per month with a seven-day free trial. For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac or iPod touch can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free.

Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!

Shop The Apple Store at Amazon.