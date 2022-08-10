Apple assembler Foxconn’s Q2 profit up 11.7%

Major Apple assembler Foxconn reported on Wednesday an 11.7% rise in second-quarter net profit, according to Reuters calculations, beating market estimates.

The Taiwanese company, the world’s largest contract electronics maker, said net profit for the April-June quarter rose to T$33.25 billion from T$29.78 billion a year earlier. Eleven analysts were expecting on average profit of T$31.02 billion, according to Refinitiv.

Foxconn has been largely shielded from these demand problems so far as the popularity of iPhones has endured among a loyal and relatively affluent customer base, and it said on Wednesday that rising inflation will only have a limited impact on mid- to high-end smartphone demand in the rest of the year. Still, Foxconn forecast flat revenue growth in its consumer electronics business including smartphones for the quarter ending September, signalling that demand for some devices was slowing after “significant growth” in the second quarter, when the business accounted for half of its overall revenue.

MacDailyNews Take: Apple’s revolutionary iPhone is continuing to sell well as the iPhone knockoff market falters.

Karma, she is a bitch. 🙂

This is as foretold:

Real iPhones vs. Poor Man’s iPhones. Same as it ever was. — MacDailyNews, April 22, 2022

The bottom line: Those who settle for Android devices are not equal to iOS users. The fact is that iOS users are worth significantly more than Android settlers to developers, advertisers, third-party accessory makers (speakers, cases, chargers, cables, etc.), vehicle makers, musicians, TV show producers, movie producers, book authors, carriers, retailers, podcasters… The list goes on and on.

The quality of the customer matters. A lot.

Facile “analyses” that look only at market (unit) share, equating one Android settler to one iOS user, make a fatal error by incorrectly equating users of each platform one-to-one.

When it comes to mobile operating systems, all users are simply not equal. – SteveJack, MacDailyNews, November 15, 2014

Android is pushed to users who are, in general:

a) confused about why they should be choosing an iPhone over an inferior knockoff and therefore might be less prone to understand/explore their devices’ capabilities or trust their devices with credit card info for shopping; and/or

b) enticed with “Buy One Get One Free,” “Buy One, Get Two or More Free,” or similar ($100 Gift Cards with Purchase) offers.

Neither type of customer is the cream of the crop when it comes to successful engagement or coveted demographics; closer to the bottom of the barrel than the top, in fact. Android can be widespread and still demographically inferior precisely because of the way in which and to whom Android devices are marketed. Unending BOGO promos attract a seemingly unending stream of cheapskate freetards just as inane, pointless TV commercials about robots or blasting holes in concrete walls attract meatheads and dullards, not exactly the best demographics unless you’re peddling muscle building powders or grease monkey overalls.

Google made a crucial mistake: They gave away Android to “partners” who pushed and continue to push the product into the hands of the exact opposite type of user that Google needs for Android to truly thrive. Hence, Android is a backwater of second-rate, or worse, app versions that are only downloaded when free or ad-supported – but the Android user is notoriously cheap, so the ads don’t sell for much because they don’t work very well. You’d have guessed that Google would have understood this, but you’d have guessed wrong.

Google built a platform that depends heavily on advertising support, but sold it to the very type of customer who’s the least likely to patronize ads.

iOS users are the ones who buy apps, so developers focus on iOS users. iOS users buy products, so accessory makers focus on iOS users. iOS users have money and the proven will to spend it, so vehicle makers focus on iOS users. Etcetera. Android can have the Hee Haw demographic. Apple doesn’t want it or need it; it’s far more trouble than it’s worth. – MacDailyNews, November 26, 2012

