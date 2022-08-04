Apple releases Studio Display Firmware Update 15.5 to fix audio issues

Apple on Thursday released Studio Display Firmware Update for, naturally, the 27-inch 5K Retina Studio Display which runs iOS-based firmware and is powered by an A13 Bionic SoC.

José Adorno for 9to5Mac:

This update comes after Apple acknowledged that the Studio Display had an audio issue, which would be solved through a software update.

Apple has now confirmed through its release notes that this update indeed solves these problems.

The last time Apple seeded a firmware update to the Studio Display was to address issues with the webcam quality… What’s interesting to see is that the company is using the same 15.5 number as the previous firmware update, although it’s not the same build that fixed the camera issue.