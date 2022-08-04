Digital Trends reviews Apple’s M2 MacBook Air: ‘Shockingly good performance; stomps the competition’

Apple’s completely redesigned M2 MacBook Air is supercharged by the M2 chip, featuring even more performance and a new strikingly thin design with a larger 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display, a 1080p FaceTime HD camera, a four-speaker sound system, up to 18 hours of battery life, and MagSafe charging.

Now available in four gorgeous finishes — midnight, starlight, silver, and space gray — the M2 MacBook Air starts at just $1,199.

Luke Larsen for Digital Trends:

The M2 MacBook Air is more than just another MacBook. It’s the laptop Apple has wanted to make for many, many years — but couldn’t, due to the limitations of the hardware. But with the M2 intact, Apple’s created the thinnest usable laptop ever made. It’s completely fanless and with no discernible compromises… The M2 MacBook Air nails the experience Apple has always wanted to create with its smaller laptops. And for the right person, it’s downright sublime. The thinness of this laptop, in particular, is incredible. I love how comfortable it is to use on a desk, and even with how thin it is, there’s never even a hint of flex. The hinge opens with one finger as MacBooks always do… Never has a laptop this small been matched with this amount of performance, and the switch to Apple Silicon is what makes it all possible. Conventional Intel and AMD-based systems have a long way to go. The MacBook Air should last you many, many years. These M-series chips are so ahead of the competition, you may find yourself happy with the performance four or five years down the road… In terms of size, battery life, and performance, the M2 MacBook Air is a laptop unlike any other you can buy.

MacDailyNews Take: Unmatched.

