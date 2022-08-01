A￼pple plans four-part bond sale to fund stock buybacks

A￼pple is preparing a four-part bond sale to fund stock buybacks and the payment of dividends to investors, the company said in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Sabrina Escobar for Barron’s:

The bond maturities range from seven to 40 years. Apple didn’t disclose how much money it is raising or what interest rates it will pay. Shares of Apple were down 1% in premarket trading on Monday. The credit-rating company Moody’s upgraded Apple’s long-term rating to Aaa in December. This is Moody’s highest rating, awarded only to companies with the lowest level of credit risk.

MacDailyNews Note: In April, Apple’s board of directors authorized an increase of $90 billion to the existing share repurchase program.

