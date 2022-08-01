Apple expands ad slots to App Store homepage

Apple’s App Store currently offers two slots to advertisers: one on the store’s “Search” tab and one in the search results. Now, two new App Store ads will bring additional slots: one to the App Store’s “Today” homepage and one on individual app pages.

Chance Miller for 9to5Mac:

Apple notes that the rest of the Today tab will remain focused on curation and discovery – the ad spot will be clearly marked as an ad using the same blue banner/background as Search ads. This is obviously going to be a quite lucrative ad placement for both Apple and developers, as it is right on the page users see when they first open the App Store.

The second new advertising placement is coming directly to product pages themselves. This means that developers will now be able to place ads on the product pages for other apps. This spot is located at the very bottom of the product page, beneath the banner section that shows other apps by that developer.

Developers won’t be able to target a specific application when bidding for product page ad placement. For instance, Twitter wouldn’t be able to target Tweetbot specifically. The ads, however, will be relevant for each of the product pages. This means you could (and probably will) see ads for direct competitors on app pages.