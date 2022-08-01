Apple preps iPhone 14, Apple Watch Series 8, and more for September special event

Within just a few weeks, Apple will likely hold its annual September special media event where its expected to release the new iPhone 14 family, with much clearer delineation between the “regular” and the Pro models. Also expected: Apple Watch Series 8 and a new ruggedized “Apple Watch Extreme” with a 50mm display, 7% larger than the largest Apple Watch Series 7 (45mm), encased in the toughest metal casing Apple’s ever offered in an Apple Watch.

José Adorno for 9to5Mac:

The iPhone 14 series will be the star of the Apple September event. With four new models set to be introduced, expect a lot of hype from a new iPhone 14 Plus/Max.

The Apple Watch Series 8 will get at least a new body temperature sensor and a better battery life. The Apple Watch SE will likely be updated while Apple is also readying a rugged “Pro” version of the current watch with a different design and premium finish.

Apart from the iPhone 14 series and new Apple Watch models, Apple could introduce at its September event the new AirPods Pro 2.

During Apple’s September event, the company could revive Steve Jobs’s “One More Thing” phrase to tease the company’s upcoming Mixed Reality headset.

Rumors currently expect it to be unveiled as soon as late this year and start being sold in 2023. The Apple September event could be the perfect timing for Apple to disclose to the public that it’s entering a new market.