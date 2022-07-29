Apple’s AirPods Pro are superior to Google’s Pixel Buds Pro

Google new AirPods Pro wannabes, the “Pixel Buds Pro,” go on sale Thursday for $199. CNBC’s Sofia Pitt has been testing them for the past several days and found them to be inferior to Apple’s iconic AirPods Pro.

Sofia Pitt for CNBC:

When toggling between my AirPods Pro and Pixel Buds Pro while listening to the first minute of Billie Eilish’s “Ocean Eyes,” the bass seemed a little too loud on Google’s Buds, with the slightest hint of feedback.

The Pixel Buds Pro are hypersensitive to touch. The outside surface of the buds responds if you touch it to pause a song, for example. It’s convenient if you want to just skip a music track while you’re walking. But I was listening to a podcast while resting my head on a pillow and the slightest movement of my head caused the podcast to stop. I often fall asleep with my AirPods Pro in my ears and they’ve never performed like that.

It’s also not as easy to find a lost set of the Pixel Buds Pro as it is with the rival AirPods. Google’s headphones have to be connected to an Android phone. But, with AirPods, the Find My app will show you the last known location, even if they’re no longer connected to your iPhone.

And the microphones weren’t that great, either. My husband said it sounded “like you’re on speaker phone” when I made a test call to him. He said he could hear me pretty well but that I sounded slightly distant.

We tried FaceTiming and video chatting on WhatsApp, too. I was frequently adjusting the Pixel Buds Pro in my ears because the fit didn’t feel as natural like my AirPods Pro does. When I fidgeted, he could hear unpleasant feedback.

The AirPods Pro work just as seamlessly with an Android device as they do with an iOS device, so I do prefer the AirPods Pro.