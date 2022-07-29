Apple’s 13-inch M2 MacBook Pro gets first-ever discount: $200 off

Apple’s 13-inch MacBook Pro is supercharged by the new M2 chip, which begins the next generation of Apple silicon and takes the breakthrough capabilities of M1 even further. It features incredible performance, up to 24GB of unified memory, ProRes acceleration, and up to 20 hours of battery life,1 all in a compact design. The 13-inch MacBook Pro with M2 joins the even more powerful 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro with M1 Pro and M1 Max to round out the strongest MacBook Pro lineup ever. With even more performance and capabilities than before, the 13-inch MacBook Pro starts at $1,299 and $1,199 for education and now, for the first time, buyers can get a discount with $200 savings.

Adam Oram for CNET:

Aside from the new M2 chip, the updated 13-inch MacBook Pro remains mostly unchanged from the previous iteration with its two Thunderbolt/USB 4 ports, Touch Bar control strip and choice of 256GB or 512GB SSD. Both configurations are $200 off at Best Buy with the higher capacity model also discounted at Amazon. Purchasing via Best Buy will you score six months of Apple Music and Apple News Plus, as well as three months of Apple TV Plus, for free alongside your MacBook deal if you’re a new or returning customer to those services. That’s an additional $135 value.

MacDailyNews Take: Amazon’s Apple Store Mac notebooks section is here.

