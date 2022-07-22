Thanks to watchOS 9, Apple now makes the best running watch

Apple in June previewed watchOS 9, which brings new features and enhanced experiences to the world’s leading wearable operating system. In the updated Workout app, Apple Watch users will now have access to advanced metrics, views, and training experiences inspired by high-performing athletes help users take their workouts to the next level. With watchOS 9, Apple now makes the best running watch.

Michael Potuck for 9to5Mac:

Whether you’re already an avid runner, just getting started, or want to make deliberate progress, watchOS 9 offers the most robust Apple Watch running metrics to date. Here are the 9 new main Apple Watch running metrics and features: Heart Rate Zones Stride Length Ground Contact Time Vertical Oscillation Average Power Race against best or last run Pacer with on-screen metrics and alerts Create custom run workouts with “work” and “recovery” segments Multisport workout type that automatically switches between running, biking, and swimming for triathletes

MacDailyNews Take: As we wrote back in June, ” ith watchOS 9, we’ll be switching from Strava for Apple’s Workout app for running for the first time.”

The ability to create and follow intervals, running form metrics, and much more in watchOS 9 shows some much needed and appreciated love for runners! — MacDailyNews, June 6, 2022

