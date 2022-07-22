Apple settles lawsuit against Chicago over city’s streaming services tax

Apple and Chicago have come to terms on a settlement deal to drop the company’s lawsuit challenging the city’s controversial tax on users of streaming services.
Winston Cho for The Hollywood Reporter:
In an order issued on Wednesday, Cook County Circuit Court Judge Daniel Duffy dismissed the case. Terms of the settlement weren’t disclosed.
Chicago introduced a so-called “Netflix tax” in 2015, levying a 9 percent surcharge on users of streaming entertainment services. The revenue program was a result of a reinterpretation of a long-standing tax program, extending the city’s tax on tickets for recreational activities and concerts to “amusements that are delivered electronically.”
Apple sued in 2018 alleging violations of the commerce and due process clauses of the Constitution as well as the federal Internet Tax Freedom Act, which prohibits jurisdictions from imposing discriminatory taxes on several types of electronic commerce. “Customers are subject to an illegal tax,” reads the complaint. “If Apple does not collect the tax from its customers, it will directly be liable for a tax that the City of Chicago has no power to impose or authority to enforce.”
The judge never addressed the merits of the case. In choosing not to further pursue its claims, Apple and other streamers impacted by the tax avoided a ruling that could’ve set a precedent that the revenue program is legal.
MacDailyNews Take: Yet another unconstitutional tax grab. What are Chicago citizens getting for their money?
Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!
Shop The Apple Store at Amazon.
10 Comments
“What are Chicago citizens getting for their money?
Like all libturd run cesspools, they getting uncontrolled violence, corruption and high taxes.
Ever notice that every major city is a cesspool and every one is run by libturds? Coincidence? Nope.
Sam, people like you are the reason the gene pool needs a lifeguard.
You are just a libturd. Nobody cares about your attempt at insults.
Imagine living in a country where the installed president says he has cancer and his supporters say “No, its just his dementia talking” and they all breathe a sigh of relief.
Imagine living in a country where people still have faith in the ex-Conman-in-chief and believe all his lies and the crap from TV hacks like Fucker Carlson.
THAT is a shithole country!!
Why do you feel the need to broadcast your stupidity to the world with every post?
You are more proof that libturds are too fucking stupid to know they are stupid.
Funny that everything you accuse me of is something you are clearly guilty of yourself.
May I remind you that YOU started the insult volley.
Anyway, brains aren’t everything.
In your case, they’re nothing.
Imagine a country where the libturds that caused the economy crash, stock market crash, highest inflation in 40 years and highest gas prices in decades think they are the smart ones.
Libturds are too fucking stupid to know they are stupid.
FYI – It’s not an insult, just a statement of fact.
So glad you are angry. I love pissing off libturds.
Most but not all….
Of the 100 largest cities here are a group with Republican Mayors
Miami
Jacksonville
Fort Worth
Oklahoma City
Fresno
Bakersfield
Virginia Beach
Tulsa
etc.
The mayoral breakdown of the 100 largest cities is 75% Democratic, 25% Republican
so not all…
When I drive around Atlanta I notice it. Glad I only visit
All major cities are struggling with crime, homelessness, finances etc. They need visionary leadership, not ideologs tied to one party or another’s worn out claims that things will be better because they belong to _____ (fill in the name) party.