When games leave Apple Arcade, they remain playable for at least two weeks

Apple on Wednesday published a new support document that explains what happens when a game exits the Apple Arcade subscription gaming service.

If a game is leaving Apple Arcade:

Games might sometimes leave Apple Arcade. If you download a game before it leaves Arcade, you can play the game for at least two weeks after. If you try to launch an Arcade game that is no longer playable, you receive a No Longer Available message.

After a game leaves Arcade, the game developer might choose to make their game available on the App Store. These games might vary from the Arcade version. If the developer makes their game available on the App Store and allows you to load your saved progress, you can pick up where you left off in the Arcade version. — Apple

MacDailyNews Take: Of course, some games will leave Apple Arcade the service when contracts end. If you love a game that’s exiting Apple Arcade, then you already know which game you’d like to buy or subscribe to.

