Asahi Linux adds support for M1 Ultra and M2 Macs

The Asahi Linux team on Monday released a new version with support for Apple’s M1 Ultra and the Mac Studio withd preliminary support for the M2 MacBook Pro and the M2 MacBook Air.

Andrew Cunningham for Ars Technica:

Preliminary Bluetooth support for all Apple silicon Macs has also been added, though the team notes that it works poorly when connected to a 2.4GHz Wi-Fi network because “Wi-Fi/Bluetooth coexistence isn’t properly configured yet.”

There are still many other things that aren’t working properly, including the USB-A ports on the Studio, faster-than-USB-2.0 speeds from any Type-C/Thunderbolt ports, and GPU acceleration, but progress is being made on all of those fronts. GPU work in particular is coming along, with a “prototype driver” that is “good enough to run real graphics applications and benchmarks” already up and running, though it’s not included in this release…

The Asahi team’s stated goal has always been to contribute all of its work upstream as it’s ready, and newer Linux kernel versions already implement some Apple silicon Mac support. Eventually, everything from Ubuntu to ChromeOS Flex could run on Apple silicon Macs without a ton of extra effort, which might be useful many years from now when Apple stops supporting older Apple silicon Macs with new macOS releases. A version of OpenBSD is also up and running on Apple Silicon with the help of the Asahi team’s efforts.