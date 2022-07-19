Release of iOS 15 jailbreak imminent

The Odyssey Team on Twitter and Reddit announced this week that their upcoming “Cheyote” jailbreak tool will for the first time jailbreak devices running iOS 15.
Sharing the news on Reddit, one of the developers involved in the tool said the jailbreak itself is “making good progress” and should be rolled out to the jailbreaking community in the near future.
If the claims are true, that would mean some of Apple’s latest devices like the iPhone 13 series and iPad mini 6 will be capable of being jailbroken for the first time, although there are still some limitations to do with OS versions.
According to the developers, the Cheyote tool will initially only work with iOS 15.0 to iOS 15.1.1, which was released in November last year. The group says they will continue to work to support versions up to iOS 15.4.1, but this is likely to take some time, since Apple has made the jailbreaking process a lot tougher in recent versions of its mobile operating system.
MacDailyNews Take: At this point, with current iOS customizability (and even more coming with iOS 16), jailbreaking is more trouble than it’s worth.
I needed to Jailbreak my first few iPhones so that I could hotspot my phone. But ever since Apple created the AppStore and AT&T has included hot spotting as a right there is noting I need to jailbreak for (though I get the challenge of finding that one exploit that allows you to do it).
You never punched out Klitschko so I am ignoring your puerile comment.
The real BS is that anything older than 15.2 has actively exploited security vulns, so anyone still on anything less than 15.5 has already failed an intelligence test. Of course the highly esteemed (but not yet erstwhile) AppleBS and AppleCynic duo will say that the intelligence test was failed by the mere purchase of an Apple device, but of course we all know otherwise. Anyway who needs jail breaking software in 2022. It was great in 2007 through to about 2009, but that’s it.