Apple TV+ dramas ‘Pachinko’ and ‘Swagger’ earn AAFCA TV honors

Apple today was recognized by the African American Film Critics Association (AAFCA) TV Honors for “Pachinko,” the Emmy Award-nominated drama chronicling the hopes and dreams of a Korean immigrant family across four generations as they leave their homeland in an indomitable quest to survive and thrive, and “Swagger,” the emotional sports drama series inspired by NBA superstar Kevin Durant’s experiences in the world of youth basketball. Both series were recently renewed for second seasons on Apple TV+.

AAFCA TV Honors is an annual event recognizing outstanding work in the television industry by identifying exceptional content and performances that offer profound and refreshing representations of the world in which we live. The winners of the 4th Annual AAFCA TV Honors will be celebrated at a luncheon in Los Angeles on August 20, 2022.

Apple landed 2022 AAFCA TV Honors for its critically acclaimed series:

Best International Production Award

“Pachinko”

Best Ensemble Award

“Swagger”

These awards mark the second and third AAFCA TV Honors wins for Apple TV+, following recognition for “Central Park” in the Best Animated category in 2020, and follow a string of accolades for Apple Original films, documentaries and series earning 248 wins and 1,115 award nominations and counting, including this year’s Oscar Best Picture winner “CODA,” in just under three years since its global launch.

“Pachinko” also recently received its first Emmy Award recognition, for Outstanding Main Title Design, part of Apple TV+‘s record-breaking 52 Emmy Award nominations across 13 titles in 2022.

“Pachinko”

Renewed for a second season, “Pachinko” tells an unforgettable story of war and peace, love and loss, triumph and reckoning. The new season will continue the riveting story that spans generations and is told across three languages: Korean, Japanese and English.

“Pachinko” chronicles the hopes and dreams of a Korean immigrant family across four generations as they leave their homeland in an indomitable quest to survive and thrive. Starting in South Korea in the early 1900s, the story is told through the eyes of a remarkable matriarch, Sunja, who triumphs against all odds.

“Pachinko” is written and executive produced by Soo Hugh (“The Terror,” “The Killing”), who created the series and serves as showrunner. Kogonada and Justin Chon are executive producers and directed four episodes each. Michael Ellenberg and Lindsey Springer executive produce for Media Res, the studio behind the series; Theresa Kang-Lowe executive produces for Blue Marble Pictures; and Richard Middleton also executive produces. David Kim and Sebastian Lee co-executive produce.

In addition to “Pachinko,” it was recently announced that Hugh will create, showrun and executive produce new Apple Original limited series, “The White Darkness,” which will be executive produced by Kang-Lowe through Blue Marble Pictures. The second season of “Pachinko” will also stream alongside new and returning Apple Originals hailing from Media Res, including the Emmy, SAG and Critics Choice Award-winning “The Morning Show,” which recently received a season three renewal; and, the highly anticipated and star-studded climate change anthology series “Extrapolations” from writer, director and executive producer Scott Z. Burns.

Apple TV+ offers premium, compelling drama and comedy series, feature films, groundbreaking documentaries, and kids and family entertainment, and is available to watch across all your favorite screens. After its launch on November 1, 2019, Apple TV+ became the first all-original streaming service to launch around the world, and has premiered more original hits and received more award recognitions faster than any other streaming service in its debut.

“Swagger”

Recently renewed for a second season, “Swagger,” the emotional sports drama series inspired by NBA superstar Kevin Durant’s life chronicles his experiences in the world of youth basketball. The captivating series hails from creator, showrunner and director Reggie Rock Bythewood, who also serves as executive producer alongside Durant, Brian Grazer and Rich Kleiman. After launching on Apple TV+ in October, “Swagger” quickly resonated with multi-generational audiences with its powerful ensemble performances and heartfelt story that follows the players, their families and coaches who walk the fine line between dreams and ambition, opportunism and corruption.

“Swagger” explores the world of elite youth basketball clubs, the players, their families and coaches, and “the game within the game.” Off the court, the show reveals what it’s like to grow up in America. Stars O’Shea Jackson Jr., Isaiah Hill, Shinelle Azoroh, Academy Award nominee Quvenzhané Wallis, Caleel Harris, Tristan Mack Wilds, Tessa Ferrer, James Bingham, Solomon Irama, Ozie Nzeribe and Jason Rivera are all set to return and reprise their roles for the second season.

