Apple TV HD with original Siri Remote goes ‘vintage’

Apple this week added the Apple TV HD with the original Siri Remote to its “vintage products” list. Products are considered vintage when Apple stopped distributing them for sale more than 5 and less than 7 years ago.

Joe Rossignol for MacRumors:

When the Apple TV HD was first released in 2015, it came with a first-generation Siri Remote without a white ring around the Menu button — only units that shipped with this ring-less remote are now considered vintage. Apple added a white ring to the Menu button in 2017 to make the button more prominent when picking up the remote.

Apple TV HD units that shipped with a Siri Remote with a white ring (which is still considered the first-generation Siri Remote) or the second-generation Siri Remote (silver with a circular trackpad) have not been classified as vintage.

Apple continues to sell the Apple TV HD (originally known as the fourth-generation Apple TV) for $149. Beyond changes to the Siri Remote, the device has not received any hardware upgrades since being released nearly seven years ago.