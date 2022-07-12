Apple TV+ nabs 51 Emmy nominations, with 20 for ‘Ted Lasso’

Nominations for the 74th Emmy Awards were announced on Tuesday. HBO’s Succession holds this year’s top spot with 25 Emmy nominations followed by Apple TV+’s Ted Lasso and HBO’s The White Lotus (20), HBO Max’s Hacks and Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building (17), and HBO’s Euphoria (16).

Tuesday’s live virtual ceremony was hosted by JB Smoove (Curb Your Enthusiasm) and Melissa Fumero (Brooklyn Nine-Nine) along with Television Academy Chairman and CEO Frank Scherma.

“Television continues to keep the world entertained, informed, and connected. With production at a historic high, the Academy has received a record number of Emmy submissions this season,” said Scherma in a statement. “As we prepare for the entertainment industry’s biggest night, we are thrilled to honor the innovators, creators, performers and storytellers who are propelling this platinum age of television.”

Apple TV+ nominations for the 74th Emmy Awards:

Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Contemporary Program (One Hour Or More)

Severance • Good News About Hell • Apple TV+ • Endeavor Content / Red Hour Productions in association with Apple

Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Program (Half-Hour)

Schmigadoon! • Schmigadoon! • Apple TV+ • Broadway Video / Universal Television in association with Apple

Ted Lasso • Beard After Hours • Apple TV+ • Apple presents a Doozer Production in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television

Outstanding Casting For A Comedy Series

Ted Lasso • Apple TV+ • Apple presents a Doozer Production in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television

Outstanding Casting For A Drama Series

Severance • Apple TV+ • Endeavor Content / Red Hour Productions in association with Apple

Outstanding Choreography For Scripted Programming

Schmigadoon! • Routines: Corn Puddin’ / Tribulation / With All Of Your Heart • Apple TV+ • Broadway Video / Universal Television in association with Apple

Outstanding Commercial

Detectives – Apple iPhone 13 Pro • O Positive, Production Company • Apple, Ad Agency

Everyone But Jon Hamm – Apple TV+ • Hungry Man Productions, Production Company • Media Arts Lab, Ad Agency

Outstanding Directing For A Comedy Series

Ted Lasso • No Weddings And A Funeral • Apple TV+ • Apple presents a Doozer Production in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television

– MJ Delaney

Outstanding Directing For A Drama Series

Severance • The We We Are • Apple TV+ • Endeavor Content / Red Hour Productions in association with Apple

– Ben Stiller

Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing For A Drama Series

Severance • In Perpetuity • Apple TV+ • Endeavor Content / Red Hour Productions in association with Apple

Severance • The We We Are • Apple TV+ • Endeavor Content / Red Hour Productions in association with Apple

Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing For A Comedy Series

Ted Lasso • No Weddings And A Funeral • Apple TV+ • Apple presents a Doozer Production in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television

Ted Lasso • Rainbow • Apple TV+ • Apple presents a Doozer Production in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television

Outstanding Contemporary Hairstyling

Ted Lasso • No Weddings And A Funeral • Apple TV+ • Apple presents a Doozer Production in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television

Outstanding Main Title Design

Foundation • Apple TV+ • Skydance Television for Apple

Lisey’s Story • Apple TV+ • Bad Robot / Warner Bros. Television in association with Apple

Pachinko • Apple TV+ • Media Res / Blue Marble Pictures in association with Apple

Severance • Apple TV+ • Endeavor Content / Red Hour Productions in association with Apple

Outstanding Music Composition For A Series (Original Dramatic Score)

Schmigadoon! • Schmigadoon! • Apple TV+ • Broadway Video / Universal Television in association with Apple

Severance • The We We Are • Apple TV+ • Endeavor Content / Red Hour Productions in association with Apple

Outstanding Music Composition For A Documentary Series Or Special (Original Dramatic Score)

They Call Me Magic • Earvin • Apple TV+ • New Slate Ventures / XTR / H.Wood Media / Delirio Films in association with Apple

Outstanding Original Music And Lyrics

Schmigadoon! • Schmigadoon! / Song Title: Corn Puddin’ • Apple TV+ • Broadway Video / Universal Television in association with Apple

Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music

Severance • Apple TV+ • Endeavor Content / Red Hour Productions in association with Apple

Outstanding Lead Actor In A Comedy Series

Ted Lasso • Apple TV+ • Apple presents a Doozer Production in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television

– Jason Sudeikis as Ted Lasso

Outstanding Lead Actor In A Drama Series

Severance • Apple TV+ • Endeavor Content / Red Hour Productions in association with Apple

– Adam Scott as Mark Scout

Outstanding Lead Actress In A Drama Series

The Morning Show • Apple TV+ • Media Res in association with Apple

– Reese Witherspoon as Bradley Jackson

Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Comedy Series

Ted Lasso • Apple TV+ • Apple presents a Doozer Production in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television

– Brett Goldstein as Roy Kent

Ted Lasso • Apple TV+ • Apple presents a Doozer Production in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television

– Toheeb Jimoh as Sam Obisanya

Ted Lasso • Apple TV+ • Apple presents a Doozer Production in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television

– Nick Mohammed as Nathan Shelley

Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Drama Series

The Morning Show • Apple TV+ • Media Res in association with Apple

– Billy Crudup as Cory Ellison

Severance • Apple TV+ • Endeavor Content / Red Hour Productions in association with Apple

– John Turturro as Irving Bailiff

Severance • Apple TV+ • Endeavor Content / Red Hour Productions in association with Apple

-Christopher Walken as Burt Goodman

Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series

Ted Lasso • Apple TV+ • Apple presents a Doozer Production in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television

– Sarah Niles as Dr. Sharon Fieldstone

Ted Lasso • Apple TV+ • Apple presents a Doozer Production in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television

– Juno Temple as Keeley Jones

Ted Lasso • Apple TV+ • Apple presents a Doozer Production in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television

– Hannah Waddingham as Rebecca Welton

Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Drama Series

Severance • Apple TV+ • Endeavor Content / Red Hour Productions in association with Apple

– Patricia Arquette as Harmony Cobel

Outstanding Guest Actor In A Comedy Series

Ted Lasso • Inverting The Pyramid Of Success • Apple TV+ • Apple presents a Doozer Production in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television

– James Lance as Trent Crimm

Ted Lasso • Midnight Train To Royston • Apple TV+ • Apple presents a Doozer Production in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television

– Sam Richardson as Edwin Akufo

Outstanding Guest Actress In A Comedy Series

Ted Lasso • The Signal • Apple TV+ • Apple presents a Doozer Production in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television

– Harriet Walter as Deborah

Outstanding Guest Actress In A Drama Series

The Morning Show • Testimony • Apple TV+ • Media Res in association with Apple

– Marcia Gay Harden as Maggie Brener

Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance

Central Park • Central Dark • Apple TV+ • 20th Television Animation

– Stanley Tucci as Bitsy

Outstanding Comedy Series

Ted Lasso • Apple TV+ • Apple presents a Doozer Production in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television

Outstanding Drama Series

Severance • Apple TV+ • Endeavor Content / Red Hour Productions in association with Apple

Outstanding Short Form Comedy, Drama Or Variety Series

Carpool Karaoke: The Series • Apple TV+ • Apple presents a CBS Studios production in association with Fulwell 73

Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series Or Special

The Problem With Jon Stewart • Apple TV+ • Busboy / EDEN in association with Apple

Outstanding Sound Editing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (Half-Hour) And Animation

Ted Lasso • Beard After Hours • Apple TV+ • Apple presents a Doozer Production in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television

Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (Half-Hour) And Animation

Ted Lasso • Rainbow • Apple TV+ • Apple presents a Doozer Production in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television

Outstanding Special Visual Effects In A Season Or A Movie

Foundation • Apple TV+ • Skydance Television for Apple

Outstanding Special Visual Effects In A Single Episode

SEE • Rock-a-Bye • Apple TV+ • Chernin Entertainment / Endeavor Content in association with Apple

Outstanding Writing For A Comedy Series

Ted Lasso • No Weddings And A Funeral • Apple TV+ • Apple presents a Doozer Production in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television

– Jane Becker

Outstanding Writing For A Drama Series

Severance • The We We Are • Apple TV+ • Endeavor Content / Red Hour Productions in association with Apple

– Dan Erickson

Outstanding Writing For A Nonfiction Program

The Problem With Jon Stewart • The Economy • Apple TV+ • Busboy / EDEN in association with Apple

– Chelsea Devantez

– Jon Stewart

– Kristen Acimovic

MacDailyNews Take: Congrats to all of the casts and crews of Apple TV+’s nominated fare!

