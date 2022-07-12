Apple TV+ nabs 51 Emmy nominations, with 20 for ‘Ted Lasso’

Nominations for the 74th Emmy Awards were announced on Tuesday. HBO’s Succession holds this year’s top spot with 25 Emmy nominations followed by Apple TV+’s Ted Lasso and HBO’s The White Lotus (20), HBO Max’s Hacks and Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building (17), and HBO’s Euphoria (16).
Tuesday’s live virtual ceremony was hosted by JB Smoove (Curb Your Enthusiasm) and Melissa Fumero (Brooklyn Nine-Nine) along with Television Academy Chairman and CEO Frank Scherma.
“Television continues to keep the world entertained, informed, and connected. With production at a historic high, the Academy has received a record number of Emmy submissions this season,” said Scherma in a statement. “As we prepare for the entertainment industry’s biggest night, we are thrilled to honor the innovators, creators, performers and storytellers who are propelling this platinum age of television.”
Apple TV+ nominations for the 74th Emmy Awards:
Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Contemporary Program (One Hour Or More)
Severance • Good News About Hell • Apple TV+ • Endeavor Content / Red Hour Productions in association with Apple
Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Program (Half-Hour)
Schmigadoon! • Schmigadoon! • Apple TV+ • Broadway Video / Universal Television in association with Apple
Ted Lasso • Beard After Hours • Apple TV+ • Apple presents a Doozer Production in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television
Outstanding Casting For A Comedy Series
Ted Lasso • Apple TV+ • Apple presents a Doozer Production in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television
Outstanding Casting For A Drama Series
Severance • Apple TV+ • Endeavor Content / Red Hour Productions in association with Apple
Outstanding Choreography For Scripted Programming
Schmigadoon! • Routines: Corn Puddin’ / Tribulation / With All Of Your Heart • Apple TV+ • Broadway Video / Universal Television in association with Apple
Outstanding Commercial
Detectives – Apple iPhone 13 Pro • O Positive, Production Company • Apple, Ad Agency
Everyone But Jon Hamm – Apple TV+ • Hungry Man Productions, Production Company • Media Arts Lab, Ad Agency
Outstanding Directing For A Comedy Series
Ted Lasso • No Weddings And A Funeral • Apple TV+ • Apple presents a Doozer Production in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television
– MJ Delaney
Outstanding Directing For A Drama Series
Severance • The We We Are • Apple TV+ • Endeavor Content / Red Hour Productions in association with Apple
– Ben Stiller
Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing For A Drama Series
Severance • In Perpetuity • Apple TV+ • Endeavor Content / Red Hour Productions in association with Apple
Severance • The We We Are • Apple TV+ • Endeavor Content / Red Hour Productions in association with Apple
Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing For A Comedy Series
Ted Lasso • No Weddings And A Funeral • Apple TV+ • Apple presents a Doozer Production in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television
Ted Lasso • Rainbow • Apple TV+ • Apple presents a Doozer Production in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television
Outstanding Contemporary Hairstyling
Ted Lasso • No Weddings And A Funeral • Apple TV+ • Apple presents a Doozer Production in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television
Outstanding Main Title Design
Foundation • Apple TV+ • Skydance Television for Apple
Lisey’s Story • Apple TV+ • Bad Robot / Warner Bros. Television in association with Apple
Pachinko • Apple TV+ • Media Res / Blue Marble Pictures in association with Apple
Severance • Apple TV+ • Endeavor Content / Red Hour Productions in association with Apple
Outstanding Music Composition For A Series (Original Dramatic Score)
Schmigadoon! • Schmigadoon! • Apple TV+ • Broadway Video / Universal Television in association with Apple
Severance • The We We Are • Apple TV+ • Endeavor Content / Red Hour Productions in association with Apple
Outstanding Music Composition For A Documentary Series Or Special (Original Dramatic Score)
They Call Me Magic • Earvin • Apple TV+ • New Slate Ventures / XTR / H.Wood Media / Delirio Films in association with Apple
Outstanding Original Music And Lyrics
Schmigadoon! • Schmigadoon! / Song Title: Corn Puddin’ • Apple TV+ • Broadway Video / Universal Television in association with Apple
Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music
Severance • Apple TV+ • Endeavor Content / Red Hour Productions in association with Apple
Outstanding Lead Actor In A Comedy Series
Ted Lasso • Apple TV+ • Apple presents a Doozer Production in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television
– Jason Sudeikis as Ted Lasso
Outstanding Lead Actor In A Drama Series
Severance • Apple TV+ • Endeavor Content / Red Hour Productions in association with Apple
– Adam Scott as Mark Scout
Outstanding Lead Actress In A Drama Series
The Morning Show • Apple TV+ • Media Res in association with Apple
– Reese Witherspoon as Bradley Jackson
Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Comedy Series
Ted Lasso • Apple TV+ • Apple presents a Doozer Production in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television
– Brett Goldstein as Roy Kent
Ted Lasso • Apple TV+ • Apple presents a Doozer Production in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television
– Toheeb Jimoh as Sam Obisanya
Ted Lasso • Apple TV+ • Apple presents a Doozer Production in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television
– Nick Mohammed as Nathan Shelley
Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Drama Series
The Morning Show • Apple TV+ • Media Res in association with Apple
– Billy Crudup as Cory Ellison
Severance • Apple TV+ • Endeavor Content / Red Hour Productions in association with Apple
– John Turturro as Irving Bailiff
Severance • Apple TV+ • Endeavor Content / Red Hour Productions in association with Apple
-Christopher Walken as Burt Goodman
Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series
Ted Lasso • Apple TV+ • Apple presents a Doozer Production in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television
– Sarah Niles as Dr. Sharon Fieldstone
Ted Lasso • Apple TV+ • Apple presents a Doozer Production in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television
– Juno Temple as Keeley Jones
Ted Lasso • Apple TV+ • Apple presents a Doozer Production in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television
– Hannah Waddingham as Rebecca Welton
Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Drama Series
Severance • Apple TV+ • Endeavor Content / Red Hour Productions in association with Apple
– Patricia Arquette as Harmony Cobel
Outstanding Guest Actor In A Comedy Series
Ted Lasso • Inverting The Pyramid Of Success • Apple TV+ • Apple presents a Doozer Production in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television
– James Lance as Trent Crimm
Ted Lasso • Midnight Train To Royston • Apple TV+ • Apple presents a Doozer Production in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television
– Sam Richardson as Edwin Akufo
Outstanding Guest Actress In A Comedy Series
Ted Lasso • The Signal • Apple TV+ • Apple presents a Doozer Production in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television
– Harriet Walter as Deborah
Outstanding Guest Actress In A Drama Series
The Morning Show • Testimony • Apple TV+ • Media Res in association with Apple
– Marcia Gay Harden as Maggie Brener
Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance
Central Park • Central Dark • Apple TV+ • 20th Television Animation
– Stanley Tucci as Bitsy
Outstanding Comedy Series
Ted Lasso • Apple TV+ • Apple presents a Doozer Production in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television
Outstanding Drama Series
Severance • Apple TV+ • Endeavor Content / Red Hour Productions in association with Apple
Outstanding Short Form Comedy, Drama Or Variety Series
Carpool Karaoke: The Series • Apple TV+ • Apple presents a CBS Studios production in association with Fulwell 73
Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series Or Special
The Problem With Jon Stewart • Apple TV+ • Busboy / EDEN in association with Apple
Outstanding Sound Editing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (Half-Hour) And Animation
Ted Lasso • Beard After Hours • Apple TV+ • Apple presents a Doozer Production in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television
Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (Half-Hour) And Animation
Ted Lasso • Rainbow • Apple TV+ • Apple presents a Doozer Production in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television
Outstanding Special Visual Effects In A Season Or A Movie
Foundation • Apple TV+ • Skydance Television for Apple
Outstanding Special Visual Effects In A Single Episode
SEE • Rock-a-Bye • Apple TV+ • Chernin Entertainment / Endeavor Content in association with Apple
Outstanding Writing For A Comedy Series
Ted Lasso • No Weddings And A Funeral • Apple TV+ • Apple presents a Doozer Production in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television
– Jane Becker
Outstanding Writing For A Drama Series
Severance • The We We Are • Apple TV+ • Endeavor Content / Red Hour Productions in association with Apple
– Dan Erickson
Outstanding Writing For A Nonfiction Program
The Problem With Jon Stewart • The Economy • Apple TV+ • Busboy / EDEN in association with Apple
– Chelsea Devantez
– Jon Stewart
– Kristen Acimovic
MacDailyNews Take: Congrats to all of the casts and crews of Apple TV+’s nominated fare!
Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!
Shop The Apple Store at Amazon.