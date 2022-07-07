EU antitrust regulators to probe Apple, Google, Amazon, and others over 4K video codec licensing policy

The European Commission said on Thursday that EU antitrust regulators are investigating the video licensing policy of the Alliance for Open Media (AOM), whose members include Apple, Alphabet subsidiary Google, Amazon, and Meta, among others.

Foo Yun Chee for Reuters:

“The Commission confirms that it has a preliminary investigation ongoing into AOM’s licensing policy,” a spokesperson for the EU executive told Reuters.

“The fact that the Commission has a preliminary investigation does not prejudge the outcome of the investigation on the existence of an infringement,” the spokesperson said, without providing further details.

AOM did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment. Founded in 2015, the group aims to create a new standard software for streaming higher-quality 4K video on browsers, devices, apps, and gaming, known as AV1…

“The Commission has information that AOM and its members may be imposing licensing terms (mandatory royalty-free cross licensing) on innovators that were not a part of AOM at the time of the creation of the AV1 technical, but whose patents are deemed essential to (its) technical specifications,” the paper said.

It said this action may be restricting the innovators’ ability to compete with the AV1 technical specification, and also eliminate incentives for them to innovate.