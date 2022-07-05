Apple patent reveals new AirPods Max Smart Case

When Apple introduced their first over-the-ear AirPods Max in December 2020, fans of premium headphones raved, but its “AirPods Max Smart Case” was neither smart nor a case.

Jack Purcher for Patently Apple:

Today the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office officially granted Apple a patent that relates to a possible new form factor for an AirPods Max Smart Case.

According to Apple, the new housing may have an opening into an interior region that receives the headphones. A magnetic closure may be formed along the opening. The magnetic closure may have a pair of mating flexible magnetic members such as flexible rings that can be separated to form the opening or joined along a seam to close the opening.

Whether today’s granted patent represents a new form factor to come or one that Apple eventually passes on in favor of the current design is unknown at this time.