Apple patent reveals new AirPods Max Smart Case

When Apple introduced their first over-the-ear AirPods Max in December 2020, fans of premium headphones raved, but its “AirPods Max Smart Case” was neither smart nor a case.
Jack Purcher for Patently Apple:
Today the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office officially granted Apple a patent that relates to a possible new form factor for an AirPods Max Smart Case.
According to Apple, the new housing may have an opening into an interior region that receives the headphones. A magnetic closure may be formed along the opening. The magnetic closure may have a pair of mating flexible magnetic members such as flexible rings that can be separated to form the opening or joined along a seam to close the opening.
Whether today’s granted patent represents a new form factor to come or one that Apple eventually passes on in favor of the current design is unknown at this time.
MacDailyNews Take: Literally anything would be an improvement on the current AirPods Max Smart Case
