Apple Watch Series 8 said to feature even bigger display, body-temperature sensor

In his Power On newsletter for Bloomberg News, Mark Gurman reports that Apple looks to be aiming to add body-temperature detection to its Apple Watch Series 8 while DSCC analyst Ross Young says that 45mm won’t be the largest Apple Watch model available as Apple plans to announce a new model with a 50mm – or 1.99-inch diagonal – display.

New size is larger, 1.99”. — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) July 4, 2022

Mark Gurman for Bloomberg News:

In April, I reported that Apple has been aiming to add body-temperature detection to its Series 8 model, assuming the capability passes muster during internal testing. I now believe the feature is a go for both the standard Apple Watch Series 8 and a new rugged edition that’s aimed at extreme sports athletes. It’s unlikely to be available in the new version of the lower-end SE, which is also coming this year. The new models are likely to offer the same processing power as the Series 6. There’s also been internal chatter of updated displays in the new high-end models.

MacDailyNews Take: The new 50mm display will likely be reserved for the ruggedized “extreme sports” Apple Watch Series 8 model.

Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!

Shop The Apple Store at Amazon.