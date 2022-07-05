Apple reportedly readying three new Mac Studio models

Model identifier references to three new Mac Studio models — Mac14,5; Mac14,6; and Mac14,8 — have reportedly been discovered in unspecified Apple code.

William Gallagher for AppleInsider:

With the Mac Studio an immediate critical success, it’s not a surprise that Apple is planning to iterate on the design and release updated versions. That’s especially true since, in the absence of a new Mac Pro, the Mac Studio is the highest-specification model of Apple Silicon Macs. A developer has spotted specific references to as-yet unreleased Mac Studio models.

Mac14,5

Mac14,6

Mac14,8 — Pierre Blazquez (@pierre_blzqz) June 30, 2022

The current Mac Studio comes in two forms. The M1 Max edition is known internally as Mac13,1. The M1 Ultra edition is Mac13,2. “Identifiers have been extracted from a file archived in a publicly available software bundle,” says Blazquez. “No UI resources or anything actually juicy (wouldn’t have tweeted otherwise).”

MacDailyNews Note: The Mac Studio currently comes in two models, one with an Apple M1 Max chip (10-core CPU with 8 performance cores and 2 efficiency cores, 24-core GPU, 16-core Neural Engine, 400GB/s memory bandwidth) and one with an Apple M1 Ultra chip (20-core CPU with 16 performance cores and 4 efficiency cores, 48-core GPU, 32-core Neural Engine, 800GB/s memory bandwidth).

