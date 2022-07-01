Apple faces UK trial over claim that it overcharged for apps

Apple will face a full trial in the UK over allegations it breached competition law by overcharging customers for apps on its App Store.

Jonathan Chadwick for The Daily Mail:

London’s Competition Appeal Tribunal has this week refused Apple’s attempt to limit a consumer claim led by Dr Rachael Kent, a lecturer in digital economy. Dr Kent’s claim alleges that Apple breached the law by excluding competition and charging an unlawful level of commission on digital purchases in the App Store. It argues that forcing app developers to use Apple’s payment system for in-app purchases and taking up to 30 per cent commission on those transactions is unfair and has bumped up prices for consumers. If the trial rules against Apple, 19.6 million consumers who purchased paid apps in the App Store since October 2015 would be entitled to a share of £1.5 billion in compensation.

MacDailyNews Take: Sigh. Apple’s App Store isn’t a charity and it’s not free to operate.

How much did it cost developers to have their apps burned onto CDs, boxed, shipped, displayed on store shelves prior to Apple remaking the world for the better for umpteenth time? Apple incurs costs to store, review, organize, surface, and distribute apps to over one billion users. — MacDailyNews, June 10, 2022

