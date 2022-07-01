As Mac sales increase in China, Chinese Communist Party pushes homegrown ‘openKylin’ OS

As Apple Macs become more widely used in China, with market share currently around 15 percent, the Chinese Communist Party is pushing the homegrown ‘openKylin’ OS over macOS Microsoft’s ever-putrid Windows.

Che Pan for the South China Morning Post:

China has created an open platform to accelerate the development of a home-grown desktop operating system, in its latest effort to shake off the country’s reliance on foreign systems such as Microsoft Windows and Apple’s macOS.

Kylinsoft, a subsidiary of state-owned China Electronics Corp, last week joined forces with more than 10 Chinese entities, including the National Industrial Information Security Development Research Centre, to set up an open-source code community.

Named “openKylin”, it allows programmers to publish and share computer codes related to the Kylin operating system.

Kylin was originally developed by the National University of Defence Technology of the People’s Liberation Army, which has been licensing Kylinsoft for commercial applications since 2014.

However, those attempts have yet to result in any Chinese system capable of rivaling Microsoft Windows, which leads the market with an 85 per cent share in mainland China… or Apple’s macOS, which has become more widely used over the years, riding on the popularity of iMacs and MacBooks, holds a share of around 15 per cent.