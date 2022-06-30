Pre-orders for Apple’s new M2 MacBook Air begin July 8th

Apple this month introduced the completely redesigned M2 MacBook Air and pre-orders begin July 8th. The new M2 chip takes the breakthrough performance and capabilities of M1 even further.

MacBook Air takes everything users love about the world’s best-selling laptop to the next level. With an all-new, strikingly thin design and even more performance, MacBook Air also features a larger 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display, a 1080p FaceTime HD camera, four-speaker sound system, up to 18 hours of battery life, and MagSafe charging. It is now available in four finishes — silver, space gray, midnight, and starlight.

Sami Fathi for MacRumors:

The redesigned MacBook Air with the all-new M2 Apple silicon chip will be available for customers starting Friday, July 15, MacRumors has learned from a retail source. With a launch planned for July 15, pre-orders can be expected to go live on Friday, July 8. The new ‌MacBook Air‌ starts at $1199, with the highest configuration costing $2499. The previous M1-powered ‌MacBook Air‌ remains in Apple’s lineup for $999 for customers looking for a cheaper option.

MacDailyNews Take: Get your pre-order fingers in shape for July 8th!

