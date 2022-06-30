Apple TV+ debuts trailer for new family comedy series ‘Best Foot Forward’

Apple TV+ today released the trailer for the new family comedy “Best Foot Forward,” premiering Friday, July 22. Based on the book “Just Don’t Fall” by real-life paralympic athlete, author, motivational speaker and comedian Josh Sundquist, the live-action series follows 12-year-old Josh Dubin as he goes from homeschool to public school, eager to experience everything middle school has to offer.

Along the way, Josh also faces a brand-new set of challenges, including how to get an entire school of kids to see past his prosthetic leg, and get to know him for who he is. With the support of his parents and the help of his best friends Kyle and Gabriella, Josh learns, laughs and grows, eager to come back every day for more.

The series was developed for television by Matt Fleckenstein (“iCarly,” “Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn”), with the first four episodes directed and executive produced by Victor Nelli Jr. (“The Wonder Years”). From Apple Studios in association with Muse Entertainment, “Best Foot Forward’ stars Logan Marmino, Stephen Schneider (“Players”), Joy Suprano (“Fleishman Is In Trouble,” “Hightown”), Peyton Jackson (“American Refugee”) and Trinity Jo-Li Bliss (“Avatar: The Way of Water”). Sundquist serves as an executive producer alongside Muse Entertainment’s Joel S. Rice (“Single All the Way”) and Meghan Mathes Jacobs.

The expanding and award-winning lineup of original films and series for kids and families on Apple TV+ also includes the recently premiered critically-acclaimed “El Deafo;” “Lovely Little Farm,” “Pinecone and the Pony,” “Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock” and “Harriet the Spy” from The Jim Henson Company; “Hello, Jack! The Kindness Show” from Jack McBrayer and Angela C. Santomero; “Wolfboy and the Everything Factory” from Joseph Gordon-Levitt, HITRECORD and Bento Box Entertainment; “Get Rolling with Otis” and “Puppy Place”; Daytime Emmy Award-winning “Ghostwriter” and “Helpsters” from Sesame Workshop; Academy Award-nominated animated film “Wolfwalkers”; Peabody Award-winning series “Stillwater”; new series and specials from Peanuts and WildBrain including “Snoopy in Space” season two, “It’s the Small Things, Charlie Brown” and “For Auld Lang Syne”; and “Here We Are: Notes for Living on Planet Earth,” the Daytime Emmy Award-winning television event based on the New York Times bestselling book and TIME Best Book of the Year by Oliver Jeffers.

Apple TV+ offers premium, compelling drama and comedy series, feature films, groundbreaking documentaries, and kids and family entertainment, and is available to watch across all your favorite screens. After its launch on November 1, 2019, Apple TV+ became the first all-original streaming service to launch around the world, and has premiered more original hits and received more award recognitions faster than any other streaming service in its debut. To date, Apple Original films, documentaries and series have earned 245 wins and 963 award nominations and counting, including this year’s Oscar Best Picture winner “CODA.”

MacDailyNews Note: Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $4.99 per month with a seven-day free trial. For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac or iPod touch can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free.

Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!

Shop The Apple Store at Amazon.