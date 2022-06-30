Apple CarPlay will allow gas purchases directly from your dashboard

Apple CarPlay users will be able to start buying gas directly from their car dashboards as early as this fall, when the newest CarPlay software rolls out.
A new feature quietly unveiled at Apple’s developer conference this month will allow CarPlay users to tap an app to navigate to a pump and buy gas straight from a screen in the car, skipping the usual process of inserting or tapping a credit card. Details of Apple’s demo for developers have not previously been reported.
Dallas-based HF Sinclair, which markets its gasoline at 1,600 stations in the United States, told Reuters that it plans to use the new CarPlay technology and will announce details in coming months. “We are excited by the idea that consumers could navigate to a Sinclair station and purchase fuel from their vehicle navigation screen,” said Jack Barger, the company’s senior vice president of marketing.
Fuel apps are just the latest in a sustained push by Apple to make it possible to tap to buy from the navigation screen. It has already opened up CarPlay to apps for parking, electric vehicle charging and ordering food, and it also is adding driving task apps such as logging mileage on business trips.
To use the new CarPlay feature this fall, iPhone users will need to download a fuel company’s app to their phone and enter payment credentials to set up the app. After the app is set up, users will be able to tap on their navigation screen to activate a pump and pay.
MacDailyNews Take: Additionally, in order to pay for a full tank of gas, CarPlay will give you directions to the nearest bank and provide easy-to-use instructions for robbing it.
3 Comments
When I read about being able to start buying gas directly from Apple’s Car Play dashboards…
YAWN!
Wake me up when Car Play purchases gas from car dashboards then you have something Apple!
Warnings of $200.00+ a barrel oil price and $10.00+ a gallon of gas possible.
Don’t think getting rid of fossil fuels has an impact…
Think again.
https://media.patriots.win/post/zvMKV2q0y9hX.jpeg
But will there be any gas to buy?
“Renewables” is an oxymoron. There’s so such thing in reality. Energy is expended…always and it always brings some sort of dirt (cost) to the enviro.
The “renewables” poster-child of the EU is firing-up their coal plants again. They’ve realized the windmills & panels just don’t meet the need…especially now with the Russian pinch and inflation.
The “aesthetics” of supposed, clean energy, is just that: aesthetic. Does that mean there’s no reason to pursue the best and most efficient solution? No, but w/o realism, it’s blind and foolish.