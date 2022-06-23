You can now watch YouTube on your Apple Watch

With a new app called WatchTube, Apple Watch users can watch millions of hours of YouTube videos right from their wrists.

The free WatchTube app even has captions, so you can watch without sound.

Andrew Liszewski for Gizmodo:

There are a few reasons streaming services like Netflix, Disney+, Apple TV+, and even YouTube haven’t released apps for wearables like the Apple Watch. The screens are tiny, the speakers are tinny, and watching videos on your wrist is an easy way to kill your battery in a matter of hours. It’s not entirely impossible, though. Some users have had success accessing YouTube content when linked through the Messages app (we have not) but for the most part, streaming media through your wearable has been limited to just music, podcasts, and audiobooks. [WatchTube] gives full access to YouTube through the Apple Watch, with sound either pumped through its tiny speaker or a connected pair of Bluetooth headphones. The app initially launches with a list of videos currently trending on YouTube as a default feed. But over time, as users interact with videos, that feed will become more personalized through the app’s own algorithm that tracks your watching habits, with all of the information stored locally on the watch itself for privacy reasons. You can’t link the app to your personal YouTube account in any way — it’s a completely separate window into the streaming service — but you can search and subscribe to content to find exactly what you’re looking for.

MacDailyNews Take: Led by the wrist down the rabbit hole!

Note: The app is still a bit rough around the edges, having the feel of a beta even on an Apple Watch Series 7, but we have coaxed it to work for some videos.

