GeekBench: 13-inch M2 MacBook Pro beats Apple’s $5,999 Intel-handicapped Mac Pro

Apple’s new M2 MacBook Pro outperforms the $5,999 base model of the Intel-handicapped Mac Pro in Geekbench 5 benchmarks.

Ali Salman for Wccftech:

The new MacBook Pro with an M2 chip appeared on Geekbench 5 a few days ago, revealing the single and multi-core scores of the chip. In the multi-core department, the M2 MacBook Pro scored a massive 8,928 while the Mac Pro scored 8,027. The M2 chip went head to head with Mac Pro’s Intel Xeon chip, with surprising results. Take note that the scores are being compared with the base model of the Mac Pro which costs a staggering $5,999.

The higher-end configuration of the Mac Pro is still able to outperform the M2 chip inside the new MacBook Pro but costs $6,999 or higher depending on the configuration options… Nonetheless, Apple’s custom silicon chips have grown to compete against the giants of the industry in a very short time.