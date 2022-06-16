Apple’s Passkeys poised to free us all from password hell

Apple’s recently announced Passkeys may forever change the way we log in to our online accounts, finally freeing us all from password hell.

Brooke Nelson for Reader’s Digest:

Hackers love to prey on our weak and reused passwords. Most of us struggle to follow proper password hygiene, and using easy-to-guess passwords puts our online security at risk. That’s why Apple’s new “passkey” feature—which the company unveiled at its recent developer conference—might just be the solution to stopping cybercriminals and ditching weak passwords for good.

“Passkeys are a way to help users secure themselves and their digital lives,” says Chris Furtick, director of security engineering at Fortalice Solutions, which provides cybersecurity services. “Once we transition from the use and reuse of passwords to the more secure practice of passkeys, it will be much more difficult for the fraudsters to access our accounts.”

Apple has taken a big step toward a passwordless future by creating a passkey feature for its devices—and this is only the beginning. Microsoft, Google, and other tech companies have announced their intention to ditch passwords and shift to using passkeys too.

“Passkeys will not be limited to Apple systems,” Reed says. “Once they become widely adopted, they should be usable by any device to connect to any system that needs authentication.”